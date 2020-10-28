(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many questions lingered Wednesday after Connecticut added Massachusetts to its travel advisory list, warning people in both states they must quarantine if the travel to the Bay State.
However, there are a number of exemptions.
Because the states are so close, people traveling to and from Massachusetts may not have to quarantine or present a negative COVID-19 test.
However, if you don't fit into one of the exemptions, you could face a fine of $1,000.
“States are doing what they believe is the best thing they can and should do to keep their states safe. We have travel advisories, other people have travel advisories, and my one message would be I think people should do what they can to abide by those,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker reacted Wednesday morning to the news that Massachusetts is now on Connecticut's COVID-19 travel advisory list.
The Nutmeg State has said those traveling to Massachusetts must quarantine upon return for 14 days and those traveling from the Bay State to Connecticut for a visit must also self-isolate.
Both can get out of a quarantine by producing a negative COVID-19 test.
That said, there are some exemptions. Those traveling in Massachusetts for less than 24 hours, like for a shopping trip or quick errand, don't have to quarantine.
Commuters in Massachusetts for less than 24 hours are exempt, along with essential workers.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont previously said that states would be added to their travel advisory list if they had a seven-day average positive test rate of 10 percent or greater.
Also, a state could be added if they have 10 new cases per 100,000 people.
Massachusetts fits the latter criteria, but so does Connecticut itself.
Western Mass News did the math and found they have roughly 17 cases per 100,000 when averaging data from the last week.
Massachusetts only has around 15 cases.
Nearby New Jersey and Rhode Island also meet the criteria, but Lamont has announced those two states are so connected to Connecticut, they won't be added to the list.
Baker apparently tried to strike up the same deal with Lamont to no avail.
“We said we thought it was a bad idea and they said thank you very much for your opinion,” Baker noted.
Connecticut's governor is still asking people to restrict their travel as much as possible between Rhode Island and New Jersey.
