LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Doctors offices across western Mass have been jammed packed with patients coming in with flu-like symptoms, but when it comes to testing for an illness, some are wondering how accurate those rapid tests are.
As the flu continues to spread across the nation, waiting rooms are filling up with sick patients looking for some relief, and more often than not, many medical professionals are using the rapid tests to check patients for the flu and, in some cases, strep.
“It gives us an idea of what's going on quicker so we can make a decision on treatment," James Wheeler, a physician assistant at Baystate Urgent Care, tells us.
But how accurate are these tests?
"If the test comes up positive, it's almost assured to be positive. If it comes up negative, there is a false negative rate up to 30%," explained Wheeler.
Physician Assistant James Wheeler at Baystate Urgent Care spoke to Western Mass News and explains why the test may come back negative even if you have flu-like symptoms.
"Most people who have initial negative, but have continued symptoms, sometimes, they will come back and we will test them again and they will be positive. It could be initially the symptoms were very early and it didn’t test positive," continued Wheeler.
The rapid flu test takes ten minutes and doctors say it's extremely important to get results so you can start treatment immediately.
"If people have flu-like symptoms, it's best to get tested within 48 hours so if it is positive, we can get you on those medications to reduce severity and complications," said Wheeler.
Wheeler says even if a patient tests negative for the flu or strep, it's up to the medical professional to make the right judgement call when it comes to treatment.
"In the end, we have to use our clinical suspicion. We can't rely on the test. We need to use our brains to figure it out if they are at an increased risk we tend to treat anyway," says Wheeler.
Wheeler says if you do test negative, still be cautious about going back to work or school.
“The biggest thing is we are in peak season of flu and many other things going around. It's just best to get checked early and get treated early," added Wheeler.
