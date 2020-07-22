SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day after the move to push the start date back for high school sports in the fall, many questions remain.
The MIAA has begun making some big decisions, which have student-athletes, coaches, and parents wondering how it will all play out.
Western Mass News spoke with a spokesperson for the MIAA today, who said they have to wait for the state to issue their guidance on which sports will allow them to be played in the fall.
Students across the state are looking forward to the possibility of playing sports again come fall.
"It’s a time for us to come together after school, and we can talk about our day and just the stress in the field," said soccer and basketball player Gabrielle Bartolonei.
She said her soccer team had been practicing, up until Tuesday.
"We had been holding captains practices in small groups and distanced, so we were all on the field spread out. No one was in contact, but with how they pushed it back to the 14, we have decided to hold off on captain's practices," Bartolonei explained.
On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Interscholastic athletic Associations Board voted to push back the start of fall sports to September 14.
Western Mass News spoke with the director of communications of the MIAA, Tara Bennett, who said they are waiting for the state to decide which sports will be allowed.
"Conversations about what athletics what sports could participate or could take place in the fall is very much alive and ongoing," Bennett said.
Depending on the recommendations from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state, Bennett said the MIAA will look into if sports teams will still be able to travel state-to-state.
"Just like traveling with the school openings, and so again the bus transportation and what does that look like and how can we keep our student-athletes, our coaches, and the administrators at the games and spectators safe," Bennett explained.
Bennett told Western Mass News the MIAA and the state have the challenging task of figuring out what is safest for athletes.
"It could be anything, it could be no out-of-state travel," she said. "It could be your only participating with your league, and there are just a lot of conversations and a lot of what-ifs."
The MIAA will release further guidance once the state does, which is expected in August.
