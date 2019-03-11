SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman charged with allegedly trafficking cocaine out of her home and daycare on Pine Street is raising concern.
It's leaving parents to wonder whether or not their children were in danger while under Elsie Pereira's care.
We looked into Pereira's home daycare center and found she had the proper license to operate when she was arrested on March 4.
Whether or not her license has been taken away or if she'll ever be allowed to operate a day care again hangs in limbo.
Pereira's arrest report lists her as a self-employed daycare owner, a fact easily verified on the state's database for childcare providers.
There, it shows Pereira was first licensed to care for children 10 years ago. Her most recent license was granted at the beginning of 2018, allowing her to care for up to eight children in her home on 171 Pine Street.
We reached out to the state's Department of Early Education and Care, both the Boston location and their Springfield regional office to see if Pereira's license had been revoked. No one at either office returned our request for an interview.
According to court documents requested by Western Mass News, Mass. State Police became suspicious of Pereira when one of their K-9 officers found cocaine in a package addressed to her home.
An inspector at the postal facility where Pereira's package was processed claims to have noted a pattern of suspicious packages sent to the daycare.
Police initially set up surveillance outside Pereira's home, but when they saw multiple children being dropped off, they changed their tactics.
The documents show Pereira was told to pick up her package at the post office, where officers arrested her on what records show is her first drug-related offense.
No neighbors wanted to speak with us on camera, but every one said they never saw anything suspicious in the home.
Pereira is currently charged with one count of trafficking cocaine. Her next appearance in court is April 12, but until then, she remains free on $2,000 bail.
