(WGGB/WSHM) -- The race to vaccinate Massachusetts against COVID-19 has a new hurdle. The first case of the Brazilian variant has been discovered in the Bay State as Connecticut announces they are expanding eligibility next month.

Massachusetts has not announced when the next eligibility group will be able to sign up, which includes essential workers and those with one serious health condition.

Connecticut has announced that all adults 16 and older will be eligible to sign-up in early April, which begs the question: could a teenager be eligible in Connecticut before a healthy person in their 40s in Massachusetts?

Western Mass News is breaking down the numbers between Massachusetts and Connecticut, when it comes down to the COVID-19 vaccination rate.

According to the latest state numbers from each, around 31 percent of those 16 and older have received at least one dose in Connecticut. Around 22 percent in Massachusetts can say the same.

We spoke with Dr. Robert Roose, the chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center. The hospital is part of Trinity Health Of New England, which has hospitals in both states and gives Roose a unique vantage point.

“Connecticut does have a smaller population than Massachusetts overall and so they may be able to move a little more briskly through some of the eligibility groups,” Roose explained.

Connecticut's governor announced April 5 as a tentative date for when residents 16 and older will be eligible to sign-up.

Massachusetts is still working its way through Phase 2 and most recently added teachers to the mix, along with people 65 and older and those with two or more serious medical conditions.

Roose said health officials shouldn’t announce new eligibility dates without having a clear promise that there will be enough supply.

“It is all dependent on how much supply you currently have. We know that if you make massive amounts of people eligible for vaccination before you have the supply or the operations in order to be able to administer those vaccines, then you can create some frustration,” Roose added.

This all comes as Massachusetts health officials have detected their first case of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant. They said a female in her 30s from Barnstable County tested positive in late February for COVID-19 and new testing indicates her sample tested positive for P.1.

Officials claim they have no information on whether or not the person recently traveled. Researchers report the P.1 variant has the ability to reinfect those previously recovered from the virus.

Vaccine manufacturers said they can adjust their product to be more effective against this strain, but how quickly everyone can get vaccinated at all remains the biggest concern.

“That will determine the speed at which we can reach herd immunity and get to a point where we know that we are reducing transmission of this virus,” Roose noted.