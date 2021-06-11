HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The quick thinking of a sixth grader in Holyoke helped get fire crews to a burning house on Allyn Street Friday morning. Three people inside were rescued

“I’m not surprised he would be brave like that, he stepped up,” said Lindsay Dod of Holyoke.

Dod shared with Western Mass News how proud she is of her 11-year-old son, Mason, for his quick and heroic thinking this morning by helping to alert authorities about a fire in his neighborhood.

“He’s an amazing kid anyways. He always has a good heart and an awesome head on his shoulder,” Dod added.

Mason told us he smelled smoke coming out from his neighbor's house on Allyn Street. At first, he thought it was a controlled fire, but just moments later, things took a turn.

“…But I looked five minutes later and there it was, starting to reach toward the window, so I told my mom and then she called 911,” said Mason Dod.

After calling for help, Lindsay immediately went next door to get her neighbors out safely, but no one responded.

“The neighbor was knocking on the door, but the people were not out yet. The fire department was able to get out two adults and a lady from the first floor out,” said Holyoke Fire Lt. Maria Pelchar.

The woman on the first floor is the mother-in-law of the property owner, Yocelyn Delgado. She told us she was in tears heading to Allyn Street, not knowing what the outcome was or whether everyone got out in time.

“My mother-in-law said she had been praying before the fire happened. She didn’t notice it because she was praying,” Delgado explained.

Three residents inside were rescued. A total four people are now without a home.

“The second floor is unlivable. It’s completely destroyed by the fire. The first floor there is a lot of water damage,” Pelchar added.

Meantime, Delgado said they are working to figure out living arrangements for all the tenants.

“We’ll just take it one step at a time. We’ve never experienced anything like this. The house is in pretty tough shape,” Delgado noted.

Pelchar told us the cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking material.

“So please do not smoke on the porch, smoke outside, and have a tin can with some pebbles inside and extinguish the fire there,” Pelchar noted.

Thankfully, no one was injured. Both neighboring families are grateful everyone got out safely.

“I give God all the glory and all the praise for saving them, for them being saved,” Delgado noted.

Pelchar told us the fire department is working to do something special for today’s hero, Mason.