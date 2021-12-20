WORTHINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – R.H. Conwell Elementary School in Worthington will be closed Tuesday and starting winter break early due to COVID-19 concerns.
School officials released a statement on Facebook, citing a case uptick within the school community, saying in part:
"We have identified 33 close contacts within the school, spanning between two classrooms. We have since been informed that, unfortunately, 3 more individuals within the building are currently positive. Many more within the building are symptomatic and currently awaiting PCR test results."
The Worthington Health Department recommended that the elementary school close to prevent further spread.
It will not reopen until January 4th of 2022, after winter break.
