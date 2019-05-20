SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Over the weekend, multiple domestic rabbits were dumped and abandoned in Springfield.
Animal control officers at Thomas J. O'Connor are now looking to rescue all the rabbits and find out who is responsible.
Four rabbits are now calling TJO their temporary home.
Officials say a good Samaritan at Five Mile Pond saw the rabbits get dropped off and called Springfield Police.
The police then called TJO for assistance.
"One of our animal control officers received a call yesterday afternoon about ten to fifteen domestic rabbits that were abandoned at Five Mile Pond. Unfortunately, we don't have any caller information, [and] we don't know who the good Samaritan was, so we don't have any information at this time. We don't think they saw a plate number or have any idea who this person was who dumped them," Animal Control supervisor Hannah Orenstein tells us.
It's unclear just how many rabbits were left behind, because, when the animal control officer arrived, he saw six rabbits, but was only able to capture four in two trips to the pond.
"Our hope is to keep going out there and capture the rest. We really don't know how many. We think there's at least two more, but there might be another ten, we're really not sure," stated Orenstein.
According to TJO, these rabbits are domestic, and t's extremely dangerous for them to be outside.
They don't know how to get their own food and they are often prey to other animals
TJO tells Western Mass News, when found, the four rabbits were in decent condition and seemed to be really friendly.
"They seem relatively clean and have good body weight. What's more concerning is why were these rabbits that seem to be friendly healthy cared for pets just released into the wild?" asked Orenstein.
TJO says they would like to find the person or persons responsible, but they will keep their focus on taking care of the rabbits.
Since they don't know the rabbits' histories, it's hard to say if they'll be available for adoption.
"That's always our hope. We would love to place them in a rabbit-experienced home or a rabbit rescue, but it's just too early to tell," added Orenstein.
TJO adds, if you are in the area of Five Mile Pond and see a domestic rabbit, call them and don't try to capture it yourself.
