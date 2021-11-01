Races for Election Day 2021

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of Massachusetts communities, including several in Western Massachusetts, will be holding municipal elections on Tuesday, November 2.
Here is a look at some of the races on this year's ballot:
SPRINGFIELD
City Council At large (five elected)
- Sean Curran (I)
- Justin Hurst (I)
- Jesse Lederman (I)
- Kateri Walsh (I)
- Tracye Whitfield (I)
- Juan Caraballo
- Debra Fletcher
- Juan Latorre iii
- Michael Kelly Lee
- James Ryan
Ward 3
- Melvin Edwards (I)
- Lezlie Braxton Campbell
Ward 4
- Malo Brown (I)
- Jynal McDonald
Ward 6
- Victor Davila (I)
- Robert Collamore
Ward 8
- Zaida Govan
- Lisa Thompson
Unopposed City Council Races
- Ward 1 - Maria Perez
- Ward 2 - Michael Fenton (I)
- Ward 5 - Marcus Williams (I)
- Ward 7 - Timothy Allen (I)
School Committee At Large (Two elected)
- Denise Hurst (I)
- Latonia Naylor (I)
- Cary Curley
District 2
- Barbara Gresham (I)
- Christy Ann Torres
District 4
- Peter Murphy (I)
- Ayanna Crawford
Unopposed
- District 1 - Joesiah Gonzalez
- District 3 - Christopher Collins (I)
CHICOPEE
Mayor
- John Vieau (I)
City Council At Large (Four elected)
- Frank Laflamme (I)
- Gerard Roy (I)
- James Tillotson (I)
- Robert Zygarowski (I)
- Sean Goonan
- Shirley Arriga
- Matthew Hernke
Ward 5
- Fred Krampits (I)
- John Kivel
Ward 8
- Gary Labrie (I)
- Lisa Hagar
Ward 9
- John Paquette Jr.
- Mary Elizabeth Pniak-Costello
Council Unopposed Races
- Ward 1 - Joel McAuliffe (I)
- Ward 2 - Shane Brooks (I)
- Ward 4 - George Balakier (I)
- Ward 6 - Derek Dobosz (I)
- Ward 7 - William Courchesne (I)
School Committee At Large
- Susan Szetela Lopes
- Stephen Nembirkow
Unopposed
- Ward 1 - Timothy Wagner
- Ward 2 - David Barsalou (I)
- Ward 3 - Saulo Depaula
- Ward 4 - Sandra Ann Peret (I)
- Ward 5 - Grace Schofield
- Ward 6 - Samuel Shumsky
- Ward 7 - Donald Lamothe
- Ward 8 - Douglas Girouard (I)
- Ward 9 - Ronald Bernard
Other Unopposed Races
- Treasurer - Marie Laflamme
- Collector - Stanley Iwanicki
HOLYOKE
Mayor
- Joshua Garcia
- Michael Sullivan
City Council At Large
- Peter Tallman (I)
- James Leahy (I)
- Joseph McGiverin (I)
- Howard Greaney (I)
- Kevin Jourdain
- Israel Rivera
- Tessa Murphy-Romboletti
- Jose Luis Maldonado Velez
- Mark Chatel
- Jennifer Keitt
- Paola Ferrario
Ward 1
- Jenny Rivera
- Victor Machado
Ward 3
- David Bartley (I)
- Anne Thalheimer
Ward 4
- Kocayne Giuner
- Michael Siciliano
Ward 5
- Linda Vacon (I)
- Guy O’Donnell
Ward 6
- Juan Anderson-Burgos (I)
- Preston Macy
Unopposed
- Ward 2 - Will Puello
- Ward 7 - Todd McGee (I)
School Committee
Ward 4
- Faizul Sibdhanny
- Irene Feliciano-Sims (I)
Ward 7
- Colleen Chesmore
- Eleanor Wilson
At-Large
- Marc Hickey
- Mildred Lefebvre
Unopposed
- City Clerk - Brenna Murphy McGgee (I)
- City Treasurer - Katherine Jackowski (I)
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Mayor
- William Reichelt
Councilor At Large (vote for five)
- Brian Clune (I)
- Mark Follett
- Brian Griffin (I)
- Sean Powers (I)
- Kenneth Ritucci
- Jaime Smith
- Edward Sullivan (I)
City Councilor District 1
- Michael Scott Eger (I)
City Councilor District 2
- Michael John Laflamme
City Council District 3
- Anthony R. Distefano (I)
City Councilor District 4
- Daniel M. O'Brien (I)
School Committee (vote for six)
- Kathleen A. Alevras (I)
- Diana Coyne
- Nancy M. Farrell (I)
- William P. Garvey (I)
- Robert M. Mancini
- Colleen Marcus (I)
- Antonio R. Sorcinelli
- Kira Thompson
AGAWAM
Mayor
- William Sapelli (I)
- Charles Alvanos
City Council (11 elected)
- George Bitzas (I)
- Cecelia Calabrese (I)
- Paul Cavallo (I)
- Christopher Johnson (I)
- Gina Letellier (I)
- Dino Mercadante (I)
- Robert Rossi (I)
- Rosemary Sandlin (I)
- Gerald Smith (I)
- Anthony Suffriti (I)
- Mario Tedeschi Jr. (I)
- Thomas Hendrickson
- Anthony Russo
School Committee (six elected)
- Shelley Borgatti-Reed (I)
- Dawn Dube (I)
- Kerri O’Connor (I)
- Edward Champigny
- Albert Christopher
- Stephen Davis
- Robert Lawler
- Catherine McDougal
- Michael Perry
- Wendy Rua
WESTFIELD
Mayor
- Donald Humason (I)
- Michael McCabe
City Council At large (Seven elected)
- James Adams (I)
- Dan Allie (I)
- Brent Bean II (I)
- David Flaherty (I)
- Cindy Harris (I)
- Kristen Mello (I)
- Richard Sullivan Jr. (I)
- Nicholas Morganelli
Ward 1
- Nicholas Morganelli (I)
- Mary Beth Berrien
Unopposed
- Ward 2 - Ralph Figy (I)
- Ward 3 - Bridge Matthews Kane (I)
- Ward 4 - Michael Burns (I)
- Ward 5 - John Beltrandi (I)
- Ward 6 - William Onyski (I)
School Committee (Seven elected)
- Timothy O’Connor (I)
- Heather Sullivan (I)
- Jeffrey Gosselin
- Martha Breton
- Kathleen Hillman
- Thomas Lewis
Municipal Light Board (all unopposed)
- Ward 1 - Kevin Kelliher Sr. (I)
- Ward 2 - Ray Rivera (I)
- Ward 3 - Dawn Renaudette (I)
- Ward 4 - Francis Liptak (I)
- Ward 5 - Joseph Mitchell (I)
- Ward 6 - Robert Sacco (I)
Athenaeum Trustee
- Andrea Pennington
NORTHAMPTON
Mayor
- Gina Louise Sciarra
- Marc Warner
City Council At Large (Two elected)
- Jamila Gore
- Michael Quinlan
- Marissa Elkins
- David Murphy
Ward 1
- Stanley Moulton
- Emily Coffin
Ward 3
- James Nash (I)
- David Kris
Ward 4
- Jesse Hassinger
- Garrick Perry
Unopposed
- Ward 2 - Karen Foster (I)
- Ward 5 - Alex Jarrett (I)
- Ward 6 - Marianne Labarge (I)
- Ward 7 - Rachel Maiore (I)
School Committee At Large (One elected)
- Gwen Agna
- Aline Labowit-Davis
Ward 2
- Remiel Baskins
- Holly Ghazey
Ward 6
- Margaret Miller
- Edwin Burlingame
Unopposed
- Ward 1 - Margaret Robbins
- Ward 3 - Emily Serafy-Cox (I)
- Ward 4 - Michael Stein
- Ward 5 - Dina Levi (I)
- Ward 7 - Kaia Goleman (I)
Forbes Library Trustee (vote for two)
- Deborah Sue Bruce
- Russell Carrier (I)
- Stanley Sherer
Smith Trustees (vote for three)
- Richard Aquadro
- Michael Cahillane (I)
- John Cotton (I)
- Thomas Fitzgerald (I)
- Thomas Pease
- Julie Spencer-Robinson
Oliver Smith Will (vote for one)
- David Murphy (I)
- Mary Odgers
Ballot Question
- The Novemeber 2 ballot will feature a non-binding question asking voters if they support allowing the city to create a municipal light plant, which would be a city-owned company that could offer broadband internet service to residents and businesses in Northampton.
EASTHAMPTON
Mayor (ranked choice voting for the first time)
- Eric Berzins
- Nicole Lachapelle (I)
- Keith Routhier
City Council At Large (Four elected)
- David Meunier
- Owen Zaret (I)
- Lindsey Rothschild (I)
- Brad Riley
- Koni Fay Denham
All precinct councilors unopposed
- Precinct 1 - James Kwiecinski (I)
- Precinct 2 - Homar Gomez (I)
- Precinct 3 - Thomas Peake (I)
- Precinct 4 - Salem Derby (I)
- Precinct 5 - Daniel Rist (I)
School Committee (Six elected, all unopposed)
- Cynthia Kwiecinski (I)
- Shannon Dunham (I)
- Laurie Garcia (I)
- Marin Goldstein
- Benjamin Hersey
- Megan Harvey
GREENFIELD
City Council (Seven seats, no contested races, two seats have no candidates (Precinct 9 and At Large))
- At Large (Two seats) - Penny Ricketts (I)
- Precinct 5 - Marianne Bullock
- Precinct 6 - Sheila Gilmour (I)
- Precinct 7 - Jasper Lapienski
- Precinct 8 - Douglas Mayo (I)
- Precinct 9 - No candidate
School Committee (Four-year term, three elected)
- Glenn Johnson-Mmussad (I)
- Susan Hollins (I)
- Daryl Essensa
- Kathryn Martini
- Elizabeth Deneeve
Assessor (One elected)
- James Geisman
- Robert Wolanske
A.K. Warner Trust Fund Trustee (Three elected)
- Sally Ahearn
- Marilyn Hannan
Oliver Smith Will Elector
- No candidate
Bascom Education Fund Trustee
- No candidate
AMHERST
Town Council At Large (Three elected)
- Andy Steinberg (I)
- Mandi Jo Hanneke (I)
- Ellisha Walker
- Vincent O’Connor
- Robert Greeny
- Vira Phanh Douangmany-Cage
District 1 (Two elected)
- Michelle Miller
- Cathy Schoen
District 2 (Two elected)
- Lynn Griesemer (I)
- Pat Deangeli (I)
- Maximiliano Alaghband
District 3 (Two elected)
- George Ryan (I)
- Dorothy Pam (I)
- Jennifer Taub
District 4 (Two elected)
- Evan Ross (I)
- Pamela Rooney
- Anika Lopes
District 5 (Two elected)
- Devlin Gauthier
- Shalini Bahl-Milne
School Committee (Five elected)
- Allison McDonald (I)
- Heather Lord (I)
- Benjamin Herrington (I)
- Peter Demling (I)
- Irv Rhodes
- Jennifer Shiad Page
- Phoebe Merriam
Jones Library Trustee (Six elected)
- Austin Sarat (I)
- Robert Pam (I)
- Alex Lefebvre (I)
- Tamson Ely (I)
- Lee Edwards (I)
- Farah Ameen
Oliver Smith Will Elector (One elected)
- Carol Gray (I)
- Sarah Marshall
Housing Authority (Three elected)
- David Williams (I)
- Nancy Schroder (I)
- Michael Burkart (I)
- Jessica Mix Barrington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.