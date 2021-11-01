You are the owner of this article.
Races for Election Day 2021

Vote button generic

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of Massachusetts communities, including several in Western Massachusetts, will be holding municipal elections on Tuesday, November 2.

Here is a look at some of the races on this year's ballot:

SPRINGFIELD

City Council At large (five elected)

  • Sean Curran (I)
  • Justin Hurst (I)
  • Jesse Lederman (I)
  • Kateri Walsh (I)
  • Tracye Whitfield (I)
  • Juan Caraballo
  • Debra Fletcher
  • Juan Latorre iii
  • Michael Kelly Lee
  • James Ryan

Ward 3

  • Melvin Edwards (I)
  • Lezlie Braxton Campbell

Ward 4

  • Malo Brown (I)
  • Jynal McDonald

Ward 6

  • Victor Davila (I)
  • Robert Collamore

Ward 8

  • Zaida Govan
  • Lisa Thompson

Unopposed City Council Races

  • Ward 1 - Maria Perez
  • Ward 2 - Michael Fenton (I)
  • Ward 5 - Marcus Williams (I)
  • Ward 7 - Timothy Allen (I)

School Committee At Large (Two elected)

  • Denise Hurst (I)
  • Latonia Naylor (I)
  • Cary Curley

District 2

  • Barbara Gresham (I)
  • Christy Ann Torres

District 4

  • Peter Murphy (I)
  • Ayanna Crawford

Unopposed

  • District 1 - Joesiah Gonzalez
  • District 3 - Christopher Collins (I)

CHICOPEE

Mayor

  • John Vieau (I)

City Council At Large (Four elected)

  • Frank Laflamme (I)
  • Gerard Roy (I)
  • James Tillotson (I)
  • Robert Zygarowski (I)
  • Sean Goonan
  • Shirley Arriga
  • Matthew Hernke

Ward 5

  • Fred Krampits (I)
  • John Kivel

Ward 8

  • Gary Labrie (I)
  • Lisa Hagar

Ward 9

  • John Paquette Jr.
  • Mary Elizabeth Pniak-Costello

Council Unopposed Races

  • Ward 1 - Joel McAuliffe (I)
  • Ward 2 - Shane Brooks (I)
  • Ward 4 - George Balakier (I)
  • Ward 6 - Derek Dobosz (I)
  • Ward 7 - William Courchesne (I)

School Committee At Large

  • Susan Szetela Lopes
  • Stephen Nembirkow

Unopposed

  • Ward 1 - Timothy Wagner
  • Ward 2 - David Barsalou (I)
  • Ward 3 - Saulo Depaula
  • Ward 4 - Sandra Ann Peret (I)
  • Ward 5 - Grace Schofield
  • Ward 6 - Samuel Shumsky
  • Ward 7 - Donald Lamothe
  • Ward 8 - Douglas Girouard (I)
  • Ward 9 - Ronald Bernard

Other Unopposed Races

  • Treasurer - Marie Laflamme
  • Collector - Stanley Iwanicki

HOLYOKE

Mayor

  • Joshua Garcia
  • Michael Sullivan

City Council At Large

  • Peter Tallman (I)
  • James Leahy (I)
  • Joseph McGiverin (I)
  • Howard Greaney (I)
  • Kevin Jourdain
  • Israel Rivera
  • Tessa Murphy-Romboletti
  • Jose Luis Maldonado Velez
  • Mark Chatel
  • Jennifer Keitt
  • Paola Ferrario

Ward 1

  • Jenny Rivera
  • Victor Machado

Ward 3

  • David Bartley (I)
  • Anne Thalheimer

Ward 4

  • Kocayne Giuner
  • Michael Siciliano

Ward 5

  • Linda Vacon (I)
  • Guy O’Donnell

Ward 6

  • Juan Anderson-Burgos (I)
  • Preston Macy

Unopposed

  • Ward 2 - Will Puello
  • Ward 7 - Todd McGee (I)

School Committee

Ward 4

  • Faizul Sibdhanny
  • Irene Feliciano-Sims (I)

Ward 7

  • Colleen Chesmore
  • Eleanor Wilson

At-Large

  • Marc Hickey
  • Mildred Lefebvre

Unopposed

  • City Clerk - Brenna Murphy McGgee (I)
  • City Treasurer - Katherine Jackowski (I)

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Mayor

  • William Reichelt

Councilor At Large (vote for five)

  • Brian Clune (I)
  • Mark Follett
  • Brian Griffin (I)
  • Sean Powers (I)
  • Kenneth Ritucci
  • Jaime Smith
  • Edward Sullivan (I)

City Councilor District 1

  • Michael Scott Eger (I)

City Councilor District 2

  • Michael John Laflamme

City Council District 3

  • Anthony R. Distefano (I)

City Councilor District 4

  • Daniel M. O'Brien (I)

School Committee (vote for six)

  • Kathleen A. Alevras (I)
  • Diana Coyne
  • Nancy M. Farrell (I)
  • William P. Garvey (I)
  • Robert M. Mancini
  • Colleen Marcus (I)
  • Antonio R. Sorcinelli
  • Kira Thompson

AGAWAM

Mayor

  • William Sapelli (I)
  • Charles Alvanos

City Council (11 elected)

  • George Bitzas (I)
  • Cecelia Calabrese (I)
  • Paul Cavallo (I)
  • Christopher Johnson (I)
  • Gina Letellier (I)
  • Dino Mercadante (I)
  • Robert Rossi (I)
  • Rosemary Sandlin (I)
  • Gerald Smith (I)
  • Anthony Suffriti (I)
  • Mario Tedeschi Jr. (I)
  • Thomas Hendrickson
  • Anthony Russo

School Committee (six elected)

  • Shelley Borgatti-Reed (I)
  • Dawn Dube (I)
  • Kerri O’Connor (I)
  • Edward Champigny
  • Albert Christopher
  • Stephen Davis
  • Robert Lawler
  • Catherine McDougal
  • Michael Perry
  • Wendy Rua

WESTFIELD

Mayor

  • Donald Humason (I)
  • Michael McCabe

City Council At large (Seven elected)

  • James Adams (I)
  • Dan Allie (I)
  • Brent Bean II (I)
  • David Flaherty (I)
  • Cindy Harris (I)
  • Kristen Mello (I)
  • Richard Sullivan Jr. (I)
  • Nicholas Morganelli

Ward 1

  • Nicholas Morganelli (I)
  • Mary Beth Berrien

Unopposed

  • Ward 2 - Ralph Figy (I)
  • Ward 3 - Bridge Matthews Kane (I)
  • Ward 4 - Michael Burns (I)
  • Ward 5 - John Beltrandi (I)
  • Ward 6 - William Onyski (I)

School Committee (Seven elected)

  • Timothy O’Connor (I)
  • Heather Sullivan (I)
  • Jeffrey Gosselin
  • Martha Breton
  • Kathleen Hillman
  • Thomas Lewis

Municipal Light Board (all unopposed)

  • Ward 1 - Kevin Kelliher Sr. (I)
  • Ward 2 - Ray Rivera (I)
  • Ward 3 - Dawn Renaudette (I)
  • Ward 4 - Francis Liptak (I)
  • Ward 5 - Joseph Mitchell (I)
  • Ward 6 - Robert Sacco (I)

Athenaeum Trustee

  • Andrea Pennington

NORTHAMPTON

Mayor

  • Gina Louise Sciarra
  • Marc Warner

City Council At Large (Two elected)

  • Jamila Gore
  • Michael Quinlan
  • Marissa Elkins
  • David Murphy

Ward 1

  • Stanley Moulton
  • Emily Coffin

Ward 3

  • James Nash (I)
  • David Kris

Ward 4

  • Jesse Hassinger
  • Garrick Perry

Unopposed

  • Ward 2 - Karen Foster (I)
  • Ward 5 - Alex Jarrett (I)
  • Ward 6 - Marianne Labarge (I)
  • Ward 7 - Rachel Maiore (I)

School Committee At Large (One elected)

  • Gwen Agna
  • Aline Labowit-Davis

Ward 2

  • Remiel Baskins
  • Holly Ghazey

Ward 6

  • Margaret Miller
  • Edwin Burlingame

Unopposed

  • Ward 1 - Margaret Robbins
  • Ward 3 - Emily Serafy-Cox (I)
  • Ward 4 - Michael Stein
  • Ward 5 - Dina Levi (I)
  • Ward 7 - Kaia Goleman (I)

Forbes Library Trustee (vote for two)

  • Deborah Sue Bruce
  • Russell Carrier (I)
  • Stanley Sherer

Smith Trustees (vote for three)

  • Richard Aquadro
  • Michael Cahillane (I)
  • John Cotton (I)
  • Thomas Fitzgerald (I)
  • Thomas Pease
  • Julie Spencer-Robinson

Oliver Smith Will (vote for one)

  • David Murphy (I)
  • Mary Odgers

Ballot Question

  • The Novemeber 2 ballot will feature a non-binding question asking voters if they support allowing the city to create a municipal light plant, which would be a city-owned company that could offer broadband internet service to residents and businesses in Northampton.

EASTHAMPTON

Mayor (ranked choice voting for the first time)

  • Eric Berzins
  • Nicole Lachapelle (I)
  • Keith Routhier

City Council At Large (Four elected)

  • David Meunier
  • Owen Zaret (I)
  • Lindsey Rothschild (I)
  • Brad Riley
  • Koni Fay Denham

All precinct councilors unopposed

  • Precinct 1 - James Kwiecinski (I)
  • Precinct 2 - Homar Gomez (I)
  • Precinct 3 - Thomas Peake (I)
  • Precinct 4 - Salem Derby (I)
  • Precinct 5 - Daniel Rist (I)

School Committee (Six elected, all unopposed)

  • Cynthia Kwiecinski (I)
  • Shannon Dunham (I)
  • Laurie Garcia (I)
  • Marin Goldstein
  • Benjamin Hersey
  • Megan Harvey

GREENFIELD

City Council (Seven seats, no contested races, two seats have no candidates (Precinct 9 and At Large))

  • At Large (Two seats) - Penny Ricketts (I)
  • Precinct 5 - Marianne Bullock
  • Precinct 6 - Sheila Gilmour (I)
  • Precinct 7 - Jasper Lapienski
  • Precinct 8 - Douglas Mayo (I)
  • Precinct 9 - No candidate

School Committee (Four-year term, three elected)

  • Glenn Johnson-Mmussad (I)
  • Susan Hollins (I)
  • Daryl Essensa
  • Kathryn Martini
  • Elizabeth Deneeve

Assessor (One elected)

  • James Geisman
  • Robert Wolanske

A.K. Warner Trust Fund Trustee (Three elected)

  • Sally Ahearn
  • Marilyn Hannan

Oliver Smith Will Elector

  • No candidate

Bascom Education Fund Trustee

  • No candidate

AMHERST

Town Council At Large (Three elected)

  • Andy Steinberg (I)
  • Mandi Jo Hanneke (I)
  • Ellisha Walker
  • Vincent O’Connor
  • Robert Greeny
  • Vira Phanh Douangmany-Cage

District 1 (Two elected)

  • Michelle Miller
  • Cathy Schoen

District 2 (Two elected)

  • Lynn Griesemer (I)
  • Pat Deangeli (I)
  • Maximiliano Alaghband

District 3 (Two elected)

  • George Ryan (I)
  • Dorothy Pam (I)
  • Jennifer Taub

District 4 (Two elected)

  • Evan Ross (I)
  • Pamela Rooney
  • Anika Lopes

District 5 (Two elected)

  • Devlin Gauthier
  • Shalini Bahl-Milne

School Committee (Five elected)

  • Allison McDonald (I)
  • Heather Lord (I)
  • Benjamin Herrington (I)
  • Peter Demling (I)
  • Irv Rhodes
  • Jennifer Shiad Page
  • Phoebe Merriam

Jones Library Trustee (Six elected)

  • Austin Sarat (I)
  • Robert Pam (I)
  • Alex Lefebvre (I)
  • Tamson Ely (I)
  • Lee Edwards (I)
  • Farah Ameen

Oliver Smith Will Elector (One elected)

  • Carol Gray (I)
  • Sarah Marshall

Housing Authority (Three elected)

  • David Williams (I)
  • Nancy Schroder (I)
  • Michael Burkart (I)
  • Jessica Mix Barrington

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).

