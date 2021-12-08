SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rachel Rollins as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts. She's the first-ever black woman to hold the role.
Vice President Kamala Harris voted to break the 50-50 split Wednesday. Rollins, who has been the Suffolk County DA, sent a statement to Western Mass News that reads in part:
"I have dedicated much of my career to public service and as I prepare to assume the role of Massachusetts’s Chief Federal Law Enforcement Officer, I look forward to continuing to serve this great nation."
(1) comment
best of fortune,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.