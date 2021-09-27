AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Racist emails sent out to African American and Black students at UMass Amherst last week are now prompting action from the Chancellor's office. In an email sent out to students, Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said the school has hired a cyber security firm to help investigate the source of those emails. UMass President Marty Meehan issued a statement to Western Mass News that reads in part-quote:
"As the campus aggressively pursues the source of these vile messages, we must all join in active support of our students, and re-double our commitment to providing a safe, welcoming community for all students.
