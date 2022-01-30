WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News stopped by the Big E fairgrounds to check out a railroad hobby show.
This show is considered the largest event of its kind in North America. The event features real life railroads and scale model railroads, historical societies, art shows, flea markets and more. We spoke with Joe Albano of Amherst Railway Society who said he participates in the event every year and has made a lot of friends through the hobby.
“One thing about the hobby is when you meet other people even strangers with trains model trains or real trains you behave the same interest and you start talking and over the years I’ve met many, many people and made good friends with a lot of people throughout the years,” said Albano.
There were a series of hands-on clinics at the show which allowed participants to get a feel of how the hobby works!
