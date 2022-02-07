SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News has focused our coverage on road conditions as this latest wintry mix passes over the region.
While it has been just raining on Monday afternoon, the roads have begun to ice up in some areas, causing slippery conditions for the evening commute.
Springfield’s Department of Public Works crews were out salting throughout the day Monday in preparation for any slick roads.
DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News that they have seen an increase in these types of ice storms this winter, causing the DPW to use 25-30% of their salt in the past 2-3 weeks.
He added that his crews are prepared for whatever the weather might bring.
“Looking at the forecast right now, we’re gonna be right about at freezing, so making sure we get those trucks out there, getting some pre-treatment, and if it is all rain, wonderful,” Cignoli explained. “If there’s ice, we will be ready for it.”
School districts such as Springfield, Northampton, Ware, Easthampton and Belchertown all canceled after school activities Monday as well due to the inclement weather forecasted.
As for last week's wintry weather, the Massachusetts State Police said that from last Thursday through Saturday, they responded to 388 car accidents with 45 of them resulting in injuries.
If you are out driving Monday night on the roads, the Springfield DPW urges people to take it extra slow to avoid a possible accident.
