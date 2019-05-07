EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday is expected to be a 50-50 day with sun to start then rain moving in, leaving many local farmers scrambling once again to get work done.
That includes local fruit farmers who said this week is critical in the development of apple trees and they could do with a little less rain.
The sunshine is a welcome sight at The Apple Place in East Longmeadow. Owner Cindy Normandin told Western Mass News, thanks to all the rain and cooler temperatures of late, beautiful pink apple blooms are late.
"They took a long time to bloom. They were in the pink stage, which is the prior stage to bloom for about 10 days, which is so unusual," said Cindy Normandin with The Apple Place.
The damp and chilly weather is also not good for bees, which Normandin said are a critical part of a good apple crop.
"No bees, no apples. They won't come out in the rain, they don't like the cold, but they definitely won't come out in the rain," Cindy Normandin added.
Now that the blooms are out, so far, so good, but Normandin and her husband, Neal, said the next few days are critical for these guys to do their thing and spread pollen.
"So they have a very short time. The bloom is less than a week to get all the pollination done," Cindy Normandin explained.
Lately, the bees and the Normandins have to take advantage of any sunshine they can get.
"We have been able to get out because of the sunny days. Yesterday, we were out all day trying to weed control," Neal Normandin explained.
The rain is making it challenging.
"Maneuvering the tractor mainly, it's heavy. Everything is so mushy, so we're pushing sod out and there's big ruts," Neal Normandin said.
The Normandins are also looking out for signs of rot and something called fire blight, created by moisture getting inside these blossoms which can create bacteria.
"It literally kills the tree to the point of, you know, there's no life in it whatsoever," Cindy Normandin said.
There are no signs of rot or blight, despite the rain, They said it looks like a good crop coming in and keeping fingers crossed for the extended forecast.
The Normandin's also grow peaches and pears. They said the last few years have been challenging weather-wise, but so far, they said those crops are also holding up fairly well against this rainy spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.