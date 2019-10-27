SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Even with the rainy weather, thounsands of people came together for the Rays of Hope Walk and Run this morning, including our Western Mass News team.
Our evening anchors Chris Pisano and Beth Ward emceed the walk and run.
The event is rain or shine and although the weather conditions were not the best, people who spoke to Western Mass News say they didn’t even notice the rain.
They only felt the love and support of everyone who came.
The Rays of Hope has raised almost $15 million for breast cancer research.
One of their biggest events is the Rays of Hope Walk and Run, which saw a great turnout, despite the rainy conditions, at Temple Beth El.
"Breast cancer awareness is important. So many people have been affected by it, family and friends, so it’s not surprising that a little rain isn’t going to keep folks away," Rays of Hope Chair Denise Jordan tells us.
The event helps to raise money for research to help find a cure for breast cancer while also providing resources for people who have breast cancer and those who have survived.
Some families tell Western Mass News the Rays of Hope is a tradition in their household.
The event allows them to honor the memory of those who battled breast cancer while celebrating the survivors.
"My family has been walking this breast cancer walk for seven years and today, we’d like to honor one of our church members. She passed away. She was a survivor of breast cancer, so I really want to go in memory of her and my mom who is right here for us to find a cure," one local youth says.
Denise Jordan tells Western Mass News she got her position in memory of her friend, who won her first two battles with breast cancer, but ultimately lost her third battle.
Jordan herself was diagnosed in 2014 and since her friend introduced her to Rays of Hope, she knew she wasn’t alone.
As a survivor, she is excited to give back to an organization that gave her so much.
"This is an important day for me, because as a survivor and a member of the Rays of Hope Committee, I just want to give back in some way to an organization who has done so much for survivors like me and so many other people that have battled breast cancer and their families," explained Jordan.
But even with the rain, participants still set their goals high.
"We hope to walk at least two miles," stated one local youth.
Jordan says although the event was a success, she wants people to continue to support their cause.
"We want people to come out and continue to support us, and, of course, we need to raise money. We raised over $14 million, but we can always do more to raise money, because it helps with the research," added Jordan.
Since the start of Rays of Hope in 1994, the organization has raised more than $11 million through the Baystate Health Foundation to support breast cancer research.
