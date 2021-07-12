CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSM) -- A local country club is hosting one of the most prestigious youth golf tournaments in the country, but this rain is taking a toll on their plans.
Monday was supposed to be day one of the tournament where some of the top youth players from all across the country come to Chicopee Country Club to play, but due to the rain, they had to postpone.
Though roughly 70 boys and girls were supposed to take the course today to qualify, the rain is just too much of a problem right now. Mike O’Neill, golf director at Chicopee Country Club, told Western Mass News that usually they can get by on a rainy day, but not this time.
“It’s been non-stop rain, so with 10 inches-plus of rain over the last week and a half, there’s just nowhere for the water to go at this point, so whatever is coming out of the sky right now, it’s causing puddles and standing water on the course, which we don’t want people out in the weather,” O’Neill noted.
O’Neill told us they made the call to cancel today around 7 a.m. and had to inform all the players, but rain or shine, they are planning on getting back to action on Wednesday and host the tournament until Friday, with hopes that the puddles on the course will clear up.
Despite the rain, some of the players came out a little earlier in the day Monday to get in a few practice swings to stay ready for the tournament.
