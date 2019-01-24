SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday marked a First Warning Weather Day as the region was hit with heavy rain and wind, piling on top of melting snow.
Eversource said that 9,000 Springfield customers were briefly without power this afternoon, before that number dropped to 3,500.
They said that rain getting into a substation was to blame.
As of now, those customers have their power back.
The wet conditions have also caused problems on area roadways, with some covered in large puddles or flooded all together.
Springfield is seeing a lot of flooding, but so is Longmeadow. In pictures sent to Western Mass News, you could see Groton Street in Springfield covered in water.
Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that the flooding is worse at the Longmeadow Shops, but that the town is staying ahead of it by having the DPW out there clearing storm drains.
Hadley Police Lt. Mitchell Kuc said that a large amount of standing water has been seen on several streets in town. As a result, it's prompted the closure of East Street between Newton Lane and Rocky Hill Road.
Granby Police said that Chicopee Street, between Route 202 and School Street, is closed because of water running over the roadway.
In Hampden, Glendale Road is closed between Ames Road and Ridge Road because of flooding.
Agawam Police report that flooding has forced Route 75 (Suffield Street), between Shoemaker Lane and the Connecticut state line, to be closed
