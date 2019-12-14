HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today's rainy weather didn't stop shoppers at the Holyoke Mall from getting out to do holiday shopping.
One word that would best describe the mall today would be busy.
People are lining up to meet Santa and others are walking around with their arms full of bags, but the crowds aren’t just inside.
They actually start in the parking lot.
Many people we spoke with say they had to circle the lot multiple times just to find a spot.
"Very difficult. I had to circle around the parking lot like ten times. It was crazy. We came all the way from the Connecticut. I wasn’t expecting this at all," one shopper tells us.
But the Holyoke Mall is doing a few things to keep crowds down and make sure everyone can get their shopping done.
Number one is they've extended their hours of shopping.
Most nights, from now until Christmas, the mall is open until 10 p.m.
Many stores are also offering the option to buy online and pick up in store, so the best of both worlds with online shopping.
Just a reminder, there are only ten days left to shop, so if you plan on still making your way to the mall, the sooner the better.
