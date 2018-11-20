SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The latest batch of wintry weather may be causing some slick spots on area roadways.
As we headed north along I-91, the visibility was decreased by the falling snow. However, not much was sticking to the highway.
In and around the Springfield area, most roads are wet.
MassDOT reported around 8:15 a.m. that they had over 500 crews out on the state's highways and roadways working to clear roads in the northern, central, and western parts of the state.
The agency reports that road conditions are ranging from wet, to slush, to even snow-covered in some locations.
