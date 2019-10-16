(WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of western Mass residents are without power as a strong line of wind and rain continues to move on through the area.
According to the Eversource outage map, over 1,500 residents in the area of Lanesborough and Cheshire are without power at this time.
Over 400 residents in the area of Dalton and approximately 78 people in the town of Pittsfield are also without power.
Much smaller outages are also being reported in the areas of Sandisfield, Otis, Hinsdale, Stockbridge, New Ashford, and Lee.
Pittsfield Police tell us that road closures are not in place at this time and downed tree limbs or power lines have not have not been reported yet.
Around 12:10 Thursday morning, Eversource reported that over 1,600 residents in Amherst, approximately 2,600 residents in Springfield, and over 2,300 residents in East Longmeadow are without power.
Eversource crews are working around the clock to restore power to those residents.
In Otis, around 10:40 Wednesday night, State Police reports that a tree came down as a result of the storm and is blocking the northbound side of Rt. 8.
Officials say that the southbound lane remains open to through traffic.
In Springfield, Sylvan Street is closed after a tree toppled onto the roadway.
The tree also brought down power lines and Eversource is reporting that approximately 150 people are without power.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad tells us that a tree company has been called in to remove the tree from the roadway.
In Wilbraham, firefighters are responding to Oakland Street for a report of a tree that came down on a home.
In Amherst, Fire Chief Tim Nelson states that a section of East Pleasant Street is closed after a couple of trees came down onto the roadway.
Chief Nelson adds that wires are also down on Cottage Street.
In Chicopee, Officer Michael Wilk confirms they are investigating a report of a tree that fell onto a car.
No one was believed to be inside the vehicle at the time the incident occurred.
Crews were also called to Cottage Street after a tree reportedly fell across the roadway.
In Great Barrington, around 11:00 Wednesday night, police reported that Monument Valley Road is closed after a tree came down across the roadway.
Western Mass is under a flood watch until late Thursday morning and a wind advisory is in effect until 10:00 Thursday night.
