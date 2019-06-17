EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nice day Monday, but rain is in the forecast the rest of the week, which could create a delay in getting the farm to your table.
Farmers said the soggy spring already set their crops back a bit.
Many homeowners also not happy with Mother Nature. The rain is creating a fungus in lawns across western Massachusetts.
Fields in East Longmeadow, owned by Meadowbrook Farm, are coming along - finally!
"Most things are already planted. The corn's in the field. The tomatoes, the peppers, the eggplant, the squash, the cucumbers, that's all done," said Veronica Jandrue with Meadowbrook Farm.
Jandrue told Western Mass News they're thankful that after such a soggy spring, the sun has made at least a few appearances.
"It could be much worse. That's our motto, it could be much worse," Jandrue added.
However, Jandrue said more rain this week could delay the growing season. They're banking on the short-term rainy forecast turning around, so the fields can catch up.
"A week here or there, it catches up as soon as you get the sunny weather," Jandrue explained.
The rain is not doing any favors for many lawns in western Massachusetts either with a fungus called red thread.
"Red thread starts out as a brown patch and the tips of the blades of grass would be a pinkish hue or what looks like very fine hair, and it looks pink," said Pete Furnari with Sixteen Acres Garden Center.
Furnari said right now, conditions are perfect for red thread.
"Cool, humid, wet kind of weather." Furnari noted.
Jandrue said these fungus treatments with nitrogen are going like hotcakes.
"A little shot of nitrogen and a couple of days of dry, hot weather, it will clear up," Furnari explained.
Meadowbrook said that with luck, customers won't have to wait too much longer. They said most vegetables should be ready in July.
