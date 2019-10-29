MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Monson, Thursday night trick-or-treating has been called off due to heavy rain in the forecast.
This is the first town-wide response in western Massachusetts due to weather concerns on Halloween. In the meantime, we found many parents across the region debating whether to postpone trick-or-treating or not.
With heavy rain on the way for Halloween, a bold move was made in Monson with a Facebook post: "Due to weather concerns and popular demand, the Town of Monson is postponing Trick or Treating until Saturday, November 2nd."
Earlier on Tuesday, Western Mass News took to Facebook and found parents around the area questioning the weather impact on Halloween, but parents we spoke to said the weather isn’t on their kid’s minds.
"This is the first trick-or-treating for my four year old, he’s almost 4. He’s got a Spiderman suit, he’s looking forward to it. I guess he’s not going to care much," said Deniz Kan of Chicopee.
Kan said he’s been seeing people post on Facebook asking about moving Halloween. Some said because of the weather, others said trick-or-treating should be the last Saturday of October, and others, like Kan, don’t agree.
"That sounds kind of crazy. It just kinda messes everybody up...I think it’s more for the parents having them be out there in the rain, but at least it’s not freezing cold. I think we can all remember the trick-or-treating days when it was freezing cold," Kan noted.
Some parents said the rainy forecast is deterring them from outdoor Halloween activities.
POLL: Should Halloween be moved?
Frightening forecasts can sometimes get in the way of trick-or-treating and Halloween events. What do you think? Should Halloween always be on October 31, or should it be always be the last Saturday of the month?
"We’re thinking of taking them to the Holyoke Mall and today, we’re going to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Everything is in indoors, even if it rains we stay dry," said Avigail Garcia of Indian Orchard.
However, Garcia said she’s prepared in case her grandkids decide they want to hit the neighborhoods after the mall.
"Yes, we have umbrellas just in case because they say even if it rains, they still want to go," Garcia said.
Although the chance of rain is disappointing, people are planning to roll with the punches.
"I guess I’m kinda bummed out for it, but I say just go with it," Kan added.
The town of Monson is the first in western Massachusetts to formally move trick-or-treating this year to Saturday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
After that, a Halloween parade is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. in front of town hall on Main Street, ending at the fire department.
