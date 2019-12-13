BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Skiiers and snowboarders in western Massachusetts have been eager to hit the slopes, but unfortunately, due to the upcoming weather this weekend, Ski Blandford is postponing their opening day.
The chair lift at Ski Blandford is at a stand still.
“Well, the initial plan was to open on Saturday," said Ron Crozier, Ski Blandford's general manager.
However, with the rain and warmer temps in the forecast, the ski area is keeping their doors closed.
“We just didn’t want to push it and we wanted to create some good ski conditions," Crozier explained.
Crozier told Western Mass News the snowfall earlier this month was ideal, but lately, the whether hasn’t been cooperating.
“You know we had rain and earlier in the week, we weren’t quite done with the trails we wanted to open," Crozier noted.
You might notice these mounds of snow at Ski Blandford and that’s because when the rain falls, it won't effect the conditions as much.
“The rain has the tendency to roll off of it. instead of penetrating so much," Crozier said.
Although the rain is an issue, it actually helped the machines make snow.
“It, actually, was good for us because we were a little bit tight on water, but now, our ponds are full. We have water in the stream and a nice cold stretch of weather next week," Crozier added.
Crozier said unfortunately, pushing opening day back will hurt their revenue, but they are hopeful for the rest of the season
“December and January were a little bit light, but we were really encouraged towards the end of last year and we are encouraged this year,” Crozier said.
Luckily, the slopes will open on Friday, December 20 - just in time for Christmas vacation, one of the most popular times to be on the mountains.
“That’s the big goal for us. We don't want to miss Christmas. It's a big holiday period. A lot of people are off of school, off of work. We want them to be able to enjoy our facilities." Crozier said.
