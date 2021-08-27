CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With fall fast approaching, it is never too soon to start thinking about the holidays. In just a few weeks, one local farm will open up for people to come out and begin tagging their Christmas trees.
“Excellent. It’s actually, the trees are looking a lot happier than they were last year at the same time,” said Susan Lopes with Paul Bunyan’s Farm and Nursery in Chicopee.
Although Christmas is still four months away, it is an all-year celebration at Paul Bunyan’s. Lopes said this year’s tree crop is even better than usual thanks to all the rain this summer.
“Last year this time, I had a lot of trees that were covered in brown needles because they so desperately needed water and this year is the opposite. They are looking so beautiful and dark and lush and green,” Lopes added.
Lopes told Western Mass News although her farm is filled with thousands of trees ranging from six feet to 20 feet tall, not all of them are up for grabs each season.
“Because it takes so long to grow a Christmas tree, I only can sell a certain amount every year. We will sell out probably a month or so after we do open for tagging,” Lopes explained.
COVID-19 also made Christmas tree tagging more popular, Lopes said, as many families were looking for a safe, fun activity outside of their houses, but she said the popularity isn’t the only reason trees might be hard to come by.
“There is going to be a shortage of trees for many years to come. A couple of the reasons why is that it takes so long to get a tree to size, to get a tree average size 7 or 8 feet, to grow is it takes up to 10 years and we tree farmers, there aren’t a lot of us around,” Lopes said.
Planting at the farm begins in March in preparation for the holiday season, which Lopes predicts this year will be even busier than the last.
“Every year, we get lots more customers. I never have enough trees to supply everyone that wants to tag and cut down a Christmas tree,” Lopes added.
Tree tagging at Paul Bunyan’s begins on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
