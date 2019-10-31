SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The wet weather did not stop families from trick or treating tonight.
Hundreds of people were decked out in their costumes, making the best out of the rainy weather.
Ghouls and goblins took over Springfield on Halloween.
"I just like the candy," one local youth tells us.
With trick-or-treaters filling up on sweet treats.
"The candy and the costumes are the best part of Halloween," stated one local youth.
Every year, homes on Gillette Avenue go batty with their spooky decorations and Thursday night was no exception.
Shawn and Heather Germain’s front lawn turned into a graveyard with ghostly greetings.
"Every year, we try to make it as spooky as we can. The kids help out. We do the cemetery. We board up the house with cardboard," Springfield resident Heather Germain explained.
They moved into their home about seven years ago without knowing how spirited their street is.
"We didn't believe it. We bought the house and the neighbors were like, 'You're never going to believe Halloween', and so we did not have enough candy the first year, so we had to run inside. We're like, 'We don't have any more candy'," continued Heather.
Now, year after year, they take their decorations to the next level.
"We've been prepared now. We get a lot of candy, and it's just really fun to watch all the people come out, all the costumes. Just fun," said Heather.
All while their kids and friends have a wicked, spooky time, but what's their favorite part?
"Trick-or-treating in the street is really crazy. There's a lot of people. I like the decorations. I like the costumes. I like trick-or-treating around the street," added one local youth.
