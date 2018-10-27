NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A rally and discussion was held Saturday morning at the Northampton City Hall to show support for public school systems.
The community also expressed their concerns towards proposed expansions of the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School.
The school recently made a third request to expand its charter, however.
Mayor Narkewicz says that the school hasn't met the state's enrollment requirements.
He says that he stands by putting funds into public education, and not taking money away from them.
"We believe," stated Mayor Narkewicz. "Both on the individual school level, in terms of fairness and equality for children, but also on a larger macro level, in terms of how we fund charter schools in Massachusetts, we cannot be expanding more charter schools until we fix our broken education funding system."
Mayor Narkewicz also expressed that the charter school is not reflective of what the Northampton community needs, in terms of Special Education and diverse students.
