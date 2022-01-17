NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – In honor of Martin Luther King Day, a voting rights standout was held today in Northampton.
This was a push to support the two voting rights bills currently making their way through the Senate.
The White House pushed Congress to pass both the "Freedom to Vote Act" and the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act," both of which have already passed the House of Representatives.
This would be a massive overhaul to our current voting system and would change all aspects of the electoral system, affecting how votes are cast and tallied across the country.
Hundreds of rallies were held nationwide Monday, including in Northampton.
One speaker from Indivisible Northampton and the Indivisible Mass Coalition said, in part:
"As you know Martin Luther King worked for voting rights for his whole life and actually lived and died for it, so as he taught us, no matter what color, background, or where we live, every American should have the right to vote and the voting rights bills in the Senate right now are the ways to protect us."
The bills could see a vote as early as Tuesday.
