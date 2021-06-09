SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Seniors living in Springfield gathered together Wednesday with civil rights organizers and held a rally in downtown Springfield to call for the city’s police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood to step down.
Community members chanted this afternoon “Cheryl Clapprood has to go” and also “Sarno’s silence equals violence” and many local groups are calling on new leadership to head the Springfield Police Department.
The rally was organized by the Massachusetts Senior Action Council. They said Clapprood responded unprofessionally to their concerns regarding racial bias within the police department. They claim that in a letter, she dismissed community concerns about how the department interacts with people of color.
“When we received the letter, many of us had physical reaction to her words...cringing…her lack for sympathy is unacceptable,” said Emurriel Holloway of Senior Action Council of Springfield.
We reached to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. He told Western Mass News:
“I am just coming off a very productive meeting with City Council President Marcus Williams and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. We had a very good and open dialogue on sensitivity issues and we plan to continue this dialogue on a regular basis. I travel throughout this community day in and day out and I speak with, listen to, and work with a cross section of people in our community and generally they indicate to me that they are pleased with the overall work we are doing. I understand that we are not 100% correct and that we face challenges, but we are always striving to be better and make things better for everyone in our community.”
Western Mass News spoke to Clapprood last week. She told us she will continue at her post so long as the mayor calls on her leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.