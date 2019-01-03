SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Protestors are continuing to rally in downtown Springfield over the arrest and detention of an undocumented immigrant, who was once a prominent activist in the western Massachusetts area.
Eduardo Samaniego, who is currently being detained in Georgia, is an activist, and spent several years in western Mass advocating for immigrant rights.
Samaniego's role as an activist is exactly why the protestors say he's being targeted.
Western Mass News has frequently reached out to Samaniego for comment on immigration stories.
The protestors tell Western Mass News Eduardo Samaniego got into this situation got into this situation over a $30,000 cab fare that he couldn't pay in his home state of Georgia.
Samaniego came to the U.S. as a teen in the early 2000's.
In 2017, he was a third-year law student at Hampshire College.
In October of 2018, Samaniego was arrested in Georgia, and he was denied bond just a few days ago.
We're told Samaniego faces deportation, and is currently being detained.
