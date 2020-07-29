SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Union members held a rally Wednesday at Stop and Shop on Liberty street in Springfield.
They are fighting to restore hazard pay for employees.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began, Stop and Shop implemented a 10 percent hazard pay increase for all of its 80,000-plus workers across the country.
The hazard pay was extended through July 4 and has since ended.
Union members said there is still a big risk posed to employees who deserve to have the hazard pay reinstated.
Stop and Shop issued a statement to Western Mass News, which read in part: "We are continuing to take significant steps to keep our associates and customers safe and will continue to offer our associates a flexible leave policy and additional paid sick leave."
