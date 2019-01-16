SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A rally in downtown Springfield protesting the detention of an undocumented immigrant who was once a prominent activist in western Massachusetts was one of many across the country today.
Eduardo Samaneigo has become the face of a movement.
Samaneigo's story began in the early 2000's at 16 years old when he was brought from Mexico to Atlanta, GA. After years of living in the states, he came to western Massachusetts in 2017 to study at Hampshire College. At that time, he was considered an activist.
Rick Last with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center told Western Mass News that he was someone who fought for the rights of others.
"This is a loving, faith based person who has been organizing and standing up for everyone's rights for so long," Last explained.
Fast track to October 2018. While visiting family in Georgia, Samaneigo found himself in a difficult situation where he forgot his wallet and couldn't pay a cab fare.
"Eventually, he got caught up being an undocumented citizen and sent into a very horrible detention center in Georgia where he sits in solidarity," Last added.
After 71 days behind bars in Atlanta, on December 27, Samaneigo was denied bond. That brings us to today.
Protestors rallied in downtown Springfield at the Department of Homeland Security to deliver over 9,000 signatures all in favor of freeing Samaneigo.
Rallies in support of Samaneigo happened nationwide - from Boston all the way to Las Vegas. His supporters are calling it their national day of activism to show support for Samaneigo prior to an immigration hearing on Thursday when he will stand before a judge, hoping to receive a second chance at a bond.
"But it's also very dangerous becasue it could fast track toward deportation," Last explained.
Last fears his case is being fast-tracked.
"We believe definetly they are trying to fast track them becasue of his activism," Last noted.
However, Samaneigo's supporters said that they hope their signatures show ICE they stand with him.
