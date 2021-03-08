SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mount Holyoke College staff, parents, and members of the community are expected to march in hopes of convincing the college to find a long-term commitment for sustainable child care.

Monday's march is organized by the Gorse Action Group and comes after the college announced the only one year extension of the Gorse Children's Center.

Originally, the center was going to close this year, but outcry and a petition from parents and community members led to a contract extension for the day care.

The march begins tonight at 5 p.m.