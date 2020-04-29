WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Ramadan is observed this year.
Western Mass News checked in with the Islamic Society of Western Mass to see how the congregation continues to practice its beliefs.
Ramadan this year kicked off on April 23.
“Given COVID-19, observing Ramadan, in general, has been difficult,” said Mohammed Dastigir, president of the society.
Dastigir said under social distancing guidelines, prayers cannot be held at the mosque.
“So, what we’re doing is Friday for our main congregational prayer, we have a Friday message that goes out, basically an online message, and then we have daily nightly messages that the community is logging into Zoom, and they are all listening to a message or a prayer from the Iman.
In Ramadan, the main and primary purposes are to self reflect, help others and do good deeds.
This is why the congregation has stepped up their efforts to help the community and started a campaign that is specifically dedicated to COVID-19 relief efforts.
“Whoever in the community needs any kind of essential necessities -- toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pasta, beans, whatever that is -- we actually have a delivery service where we can call a phone number up, and we have members of our congregation who will deliver it over to your house,” Dastigir said.
Those who observe Ramadan usually fast from sunrise to sunset, but during the coronavirus pandemic, doctors or nurses who are fighting at the front lines could be exempt from this practice.
“If they are not able to fast, they are exempt from fasting or they can also feed others who are in need. So, there's a lot of flexibility to make sure ultimately no one is putting their health or lives in jeopardy,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, after the fast is complete, the day is celebrated by eating together in large groups after the sunsets. Because of the coronavirus, the congregation has turned to a curbside pick-up method.
“So what we have done is we have contracted out with a few restaurants in West Springfield to provide free iftars, free dinners, every day, and so far the last five days we have been doing this, we’ve been seeing an average of 500 free dinners boxes that are being handed out,” he said.
At the end of Ramadan, there is traditionally a big celebration, called Eid al-Fitr.
Dastigir said with Gov. Charlie Baker’s extension of the stay-at-home order until May 18, the celebration at the end of the month in May looks different this year too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.