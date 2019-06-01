SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A two car crash just off of I-291 in Springfield this morning shut down the Eastbound/Westbound ramp at Exit 4 for a short time.
According to State Police in Springfield minor injuries were reported.
Trooper Weiner confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene of the crash around 6:35 a.m. Saturday.
He said there was a 'lot of debris' where the 2 cars hit.
While the ramp was closed drivers looking to get off at St. James had to take either Armory St. or further down at Page Blvd.
The ramp at Exit 4 was opened back up before 8 a.m.
