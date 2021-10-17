LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Our very own Chris Pisano judged this year's annual scarecrow contest at Randall's Farm in Ludlow!
There was $3,000 in prizes! Event-goers got to see great fall visuals and gather ideas and materials on fall decorating.
A slew of scarecrows made by both kids and adults were on display and the best ones got to take home a prize!
They were judged on three categories: best overall, scariest and most creative.
It's always a fun time because when I think of a scarecrow I think of a traditional type but if you look behind me there's anything but traditional we have Frankenstein, we have a bride and a guy in a dog house so you never know what you're going to see, plus this guy here Chase is a huge Halloween fan and scarecrows are right up his alley," said Pisano.
The proceeds not only go to the winner, but Randall's Farm also matches their winnings and donates it to their favorite charity.
