LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Randall's Farm in Ludlow hosted its annual scarecrow contest on Sunday, with Western Mass News anchor Chris Pisano as one of the judges.
The contests started at 10 a.m. and continued throughout the day. There were five winning categories, including the best overall scarecrow.
While the contest looked a little different this year, Randall's Farm owner Karen Randall said she's used to the unusual.
"We've had them come out of coffins, animated by motion," she explained. "We've had all kinds of scarecrows."
There were more than 30 scarecrows in the competition on Sunday, and with twenty different prizes, including $3,000 in cash prizes, and 10 charity matches.
