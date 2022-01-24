(Gray News) -- With one click, one of the most intimidating cyberattacks can easily make its way into your workplace. Ransomware has taken down private and public companies, from hospitals to local governments and even school systems.
It's a crime even the White House is tracking closely.
Ransomware payments reached more than $400 million globally in 2020 and topped $81 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Ransomware is a form of malware that encrypts files on a victim's computer or server, making them unusable. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Christopher Cope said it's one of the most costly crimes businesses face.
“Somebody opens up a trusted email, clicks on a link, and the next thing you know, they are infected with ransomware and it shuts down an entire company,” Cope explained.
Cyber criminals will demand a ransom in exchange for providing a key to decrypt the victim's files. These attacks are becoming more frequent, more targeted, and more sophisticated.
“Its super profitable for cyber criminals. It’s easy to infect people,” said FBI Intelligence Analyst Sean McDermott.
McDermott said it’s a crime of opportunity and any company can be hit.
“Most often, it’s large companies only because they tend to pay the most ransom. They have the most to lose…and so that's why we see a lot of large companies, but any end user can be affected,” McDermott noted.
It's why the FBI does not recommend you pay the ransom. In many cases, the files are not returned if you do. Instead, the agency said focus on securing your network, which can be as simple as making sure you download every software update.
McDermott said it's also a good idea to keep backups of your system offline.
“Having a good back up, robust backup system is very crucial because you don't want to…have your backups connected to your same system that you're actually backing up or else the way that this ransomware works is they can move through a network very quickly,” McDermott said.
Also, make sure your antivirus and antimalware solutions are set to automatically update and run regular scans. In addition, regularly keep your employees and coworkers informed about the type of emails not to open and create a plan to keep your business running in the event of a cyberattack.
