Ray Hershel inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Western Mass News' own Ray Hershel is now a member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
After 50 years of bringing you the news, you may recall Ray retired back in April.
On Thrusday, he joined our own Dave Madsen as part of an elite group.
Ray was one of 10 people honored today at a ceremony in Quincy. All are now members of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
"One thing is for certain, you cannot do it alone and for all those who were with me on this journey, I am truly grateful," Ray noted.
The unofficial dean of western Massachusetts journalism, Ray spent 50 years all at 1300 Liberty Street. Throughout his career, he covered thousands of stories with his classic style - a true journalist.
"Rays received a lot of honors but this I think for any of us in broadcasting in Massachusetts is the top honor. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It doesn't get any better than that," Dave mentioned.
Some members of the Western Mass News family were honored to be part of Ray's day.
"There's no doubt that a lot of us enjoy the fact that we could share a career with Ray, so I think this event is nothing short of what he deserves," said Western Mass News vice president and general manager John Hesslein.
Videographer Jeff Kurowski added, "Ray's a great guy and just being able to come here and see him accept this award is fantastic."
Ray, meanwhile, was soaking it all in.
"I am humbled and honored today. It's an extreme honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame...lots going through my mind. It's 50 years of broadcasting and being in the news," Ray explained.
From all of us at Western Mass News, congratulations Ray on this well-deserved honor!
