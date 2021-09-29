SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The 'Rays of Hope' has announced there will be no in-person walk this year.
Because of health concerns the Baystate Health Foundation says its canceling the in-person walk and run - and opting for a drive-thru "Parade of Hope" instead.
People are still encouraged to register as virtual participants to raise money in support of those faced with breast cancer.
You can walk or run "anywhere" and "any day" you'd like!
The 'Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer' is in it's 28th year.
In 2020 the event was held virtually and there was also a drive-thru parade that allowed participants to celebrate while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
[SEE MORE: 'Rays of Hope' holds drive-thru parade, virtual walk]
For this year, the parade will once again be held at Temple Beth El on Dickinson Street in Springfield from 9 a.m. to Noon on October 24th - followed by an online celebration.
For more information about this 'Rays of Hope' drive-thru event, Click Here
