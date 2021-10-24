SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Rays of Hope organization continued its fight against breast cancer Sunday with a drive-thru parade.
Participants were encouraged to dress up and decorate their cars in pink. The parade started at 9 a.m. This morning at the Temple Bethel in Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke with Al and Jacky Rodriguez to find out why organizing this event means so much to them.
"I truly believe that events like this really wake up those that are still in shock or ng through this unfortunate disease and allow them to see that they can also play a part in this and be the family that we are," said Jacky.
Information on donating to Rays of Hope could be found here.
