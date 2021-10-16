AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Rays of Hope held a golf tournament fundraiser to raise money for breast cancer research.
Western Mass News caught up with Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli who was thrilled the tournament took place in Agawam.
"We're extremely happy to have them here and we're honored they came to Agawam and asked us to sponsor this tournament for them because it's such a great cause and they work so hard as you can see by all the prizes and work they put into it," said Mayor Sapelli.
The mission of the event was to bring awareness to breast cancer.
Jackie Rodriguez and her husband, Al Rodriguez organized the event. They told Western Mass News that they are grateful for all of the support.
"This is one of our biggest events we are so happy to be here at the Agawam Municipal Golf Course with so many golfers and so many supporters. We are overwhelmed and honored to be part of this great fundraiser that we're doing for the Rays of Hope," said Jackie.
