HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The annual 'Rays of Hope' Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer event was held virtually this year. Earlier Sunday morning, there was also a drive-thru parade that allowed participants to celebrate while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
"It's different not having all the crowd to cheer you on, you know, we did the best we could, considering the situation," said Cindy Anderson of East Longmeadow.
A two-time breast cancer survivor, Anderson told Western Mass News, she participated virtually in this year’s 'Rays of Hope' Walk & Run.
"I walked to two different times. I walked with a friend, did two miles, and then walked with my husband and my daughter. We just picked a route that we like to walk on and did our virtual walk," she explained.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual event was held virtually, allowing participants to walk or run, where-ever and when-ever, during October.
In years past, thousands gathered to take part in a run-walk in Springfield. But on Sunday morning, a drive-thru parade was set up for participants at a Baystate Health facility in Holyoke.
Lucy Giuggio Carvalho, founder of 'Rays of Hope' told Western Mass News the number one priority in holding these events virtually is to keep everyone safe but also finding a way to be there for one another as a community.
"The important thing is we wanted to come together in hope, and that is what this virtual parade is all about, that we are together in spirit, in hope and just supporting each other and lifting each other," Anderson said.
Anderson, who has been very involved in the organization, has one message for anybody that has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
"Take it one day at a time. It doesn't mean you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, that it's a death sentence," she noted.
She also urges everyone to get mammograms...
"It gives you a little bit of discomfort, but it lasts 30 seconds, and it could save your life," Anderson added.
For more information about the Rays of Hope, which is supported by the Baystate Health Foundation, click here!
