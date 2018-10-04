October is breast cancer awareness month.
Western Mass News is proud to partner with Baystate Medical Center and the annual Rays of Hope walk, now celebrating its 25th year.
To date, the walk and run has raised more than $14 million, but this year, organizers said that they need your help more than ever.
This year's event will be held on October 21 in Springfield. Sign-ups are already way ahead of last year's count at this time.
However, the new chair of the Rays of Hope said that does not mean they can rest easy.
"August 2014, I went in for a routine mammogram...and they said positive, you have breast cancer," said Denise Jordan.
Jordan is a breast cancer survivor.
"I've had the honor and privilege of talking to other women and letting them know that this too shall pass," Jordan added.
Ironically, even before her diagnosis, Jordan spent years on the Rays of Hope advisory board and walking in the annual event.
Much of that time was in honor of her dear friend, Tracy Benton Whitely, who sadly lost her battle with breast cancer last year.
It is in Tracy's honor that Jordan is proud to be this year's chairwoman of the Rays of Hope.
"It's like you have a special club, a secret club and once folks know about your breast cancer experience, it's amazing how many people will pull you aside and say I'm a survivor too," Jordan noted.
Jordan said look at the faces of past Rays events. These are the exact people the money raised goes to.
"So this is one of probably a few organizations that you can donate to and know and see people that are actually benefactors of the funds that you contributed and the money raised. What makes Rays of Hope so unique is that often time folks give money to a lot of charities and it's going out into a black hole, but with Rays of Hope, you know where your money is going. It stays right here in the region," Jordan explained.
In its 25 year history, Rays has raised $14.2 million, but Jordan told Western Mass News that this is no time to rest.
"We still need to raise money because the goal is to find a cure and we can't do that unless we have funding and support and that's why it's important to participate in the Rays of Hope." Jordan added.
Jordan said through the Baystate Health Breast Network, donations support research at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research, provides funding for state-of-the-art equipment, breast health programs, and outreach and education.
For more information on this year's event. you can CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.