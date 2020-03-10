SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield firefighters have been called to a house fire on Longfellow Terrace.
Springfield Fire Captain, Drew Piemonte tells Western Mass News that they have struck a 3rd Alarm on this fire.
We have a crew on the way now.
No word yet if anyone was inside the house at the time the fire started or if any injuries have occurred.
Captain Piemonte says they were called to this fire at about 4 o'clock this afternoon.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest at 5 PM on ABC40.
