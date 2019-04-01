SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The college community reacted Monday and reflected on something students do often: call an Uber.
Police found a South Carolina woman’s body hours after she was reported missing. The college senior called for an Uber and then got into the wrong vehicle.
The man who was driving that car is accused of killing her.
Samantha Josephson was a senior at the University of South Carolina and had gotten separated from her friends after a night out, so she called an Uber, a safe ride home.
However, a seemingly simple mistake cost her her life.
"What we know now is that she had, in fact, summoned an Uber ride and was waiting for that ride, that Uber ride to come. We believe, we don't have a statement or any other evidence that suggests this other than our observations on the video, we believe that she simply mistakenly got into this particular car thinking it was an Uber ride," said Columbia, SC Police Chief William Holbrook.
The car she got into belonged to Nathaniel David Rowland, a 24 year old who happened to be driving a similar vehicle. However, instead of telling Josephson that she had the wrong car, police allege he kidnapped her, killed her, and dumped her body about 90 miles away.
Closer to home in Massachusetts, Western Mass News caught up with people who use ride share services locally and they said that no matter what, they stick to a few key safety tips.
"We double-check the license plate always, always go with people, always check the car is the exact car, and the name is exact name," said Kaelyn Shelley.
Shelley added that she and her friends talk about ride share safety a lot. They always want to keep an eye out for each other.
"It's worth talking about and having conversations about because it is such a bid deal and is such a scary thing," Shelley noted.
Many of the people we spoke with today said that they never ride alone, but that is not always possible to share an Uber, so another way to make sure someone knows where you are is you can share the ride with a friend and digitally, they can watch the car to make sure you get home safely.
