SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday, and students across western Mass are honoring him in the best way possible by reading!
Western Mass News has more on how the local organization Link To Libraries is celebrating Read-Across-America Day.
Laurie Flynn is the President and CEO of Link To Libraries and she told Western Mass News that March 2nd is a special day for multiple reasons, number one being it's Dr. Seuss's birthday and number two...
"It's Read-Across-America Day, it's a day we celebrate every year and a day that coincides with Dr. Seuss's birthday so it's extra special here in Springfield," Flynn said.
Every year, Link To Libraries hosts a read-aloud event at a local school, but this year they decided it was time to expand.
"This year we are adding on because we thought you know what, there are a lot of kids that enjoy being read to and why not reach them?" Flynn noted.
That's why Western Mass News partnered with the organization Monday morning to use our voices for good.
"We made it a Read Across Western Mass Day thanks to our friends at Western Mass News! We are reading at 5 different schools. Were going from Ludlow to Holyoke to Springfield to West Springfield to Westfield we are all across the region right now reading to children and having a great morning," Flynn said.
There are many students, including Nachine Hernandez who were excited for this year's Read-Across-America Day.
"I like to read because I can learn new things...it helps my imagination grow up bigger!" Nachine said.
And while young readers like Nachine love to get lost in the pages of a good book...many students don't have access to them at home.
That's why Western Mass New and Link To Libraries made sure the kids not only had a book to read with us but one to take home.
"I think Read Across America Day is a wonderful way to remind people to read aloud but we shouldn't leave it to today. We should be reading aloud to our children all of the time!" Flynn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.