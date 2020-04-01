CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way realtors facilitate their sales and show properties.
Western Mass News caught up with a local real estate agency to see how they are adapting to these times.
“We need to take precautions, social distancing, wear gloves, not use the restroom, shorten the time we look at the property, go to the property in separate vehicles,” said Jeff Brochu, owner of Brochu Real Estate.
Brochu said he is working with one client whose house was recently destroyed by a fire.
Brochu oversees real estate sales, as well as insurance claims, which is also a necessary service in this particular case.
“We had one client, in particular, a few months ago whose home was a total loss, and she is in temporary housing right now where she has a need to find housing, and the insurance settlement itself was slowed by the coronavirus,” he said.
Brochu's client, Melanie Bilodeau, lost her home in January. She is currently living out of a mobile home on her Southampton property.
She said she is facing a lot of uncertainty at the moment.
“It’s uncomfortable because I’m going day by day not knowing where this is going to end up in two months,” she said.
With many working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bilodeau said her insurance claim was delayed by two weeks.
“They have to come and inventory your home, and they have to do the walkthrough and all of that. With the coronavirus going on, people are really scared to come out, worried, so a lot of that was backed up and getting the claim settled,” she explained.
Bilodeau is looking for a new home but is concerned with how the process will go.
“Yeah, I can buy a house, but I don't know if the banks are going to, how the banks are going to work right now, how the closing is going to work right now, how the realtors -- I'm just doing day by day, and that’s the best thing we can do,” she said.
On the upside, Brochu said right now is a seller's market. Those looking to sell their home -- right now is the time.
Brochu said there are currently 34 single homes for sale in the city of Chicopee. Typically at this time of year, there would be 60 to 70.
“What that means in a seller market, the seller could dictate the terms because of the demand. There's a lot more buyers that are looking for suitable homes than there are homes for sale. So they are able to list a property at a price, and typically buyers are expected, or in the end pay the asking price,” he explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.