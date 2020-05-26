SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Those looking to buy or sell a home right now, officials say it's more challenging than before the coronavirus pandemic.
Realtors have gotten creative while accommodating the practice of social distancing.
Putting a house on the market, or for those in the market to buy a house, the coronavirus pandemic is having a big impact.
Wanting to keep things going while being safe, local realtors have had to adjust.
“For showings, we do just the realtor and the two decision people so that we're keeping minimum people going in and not a lot of touching,” Realtor Denise DeSellier said. “The realtors will open the doors with the wet wipes."
DeSellier with Real Living Realty Professionals, said inventory has taken the biggest hit.
“Inventory is way down,” she said. “We have more buyers obviously than homes. When you get a house on the market and it's priced right, like last week's listing had five offers, all above list price, so homes demand -- it's a seller's market right now."
Because of social distancing guidelines, she said the Board of Realtors realized more had to be done to keep the industry going.
“We were on calls every Monday,” she said. “Conference calls so you can talk to everyone and MLS was emailing to do virtual tours."
With social distancing guidelines in place, many are choosing to buy homes in western Mass without even going inside.
“When we do a listing, we get some equipment to stabilize the phone and we do virtual tours. So people are walking through the house by video,” she said.
More and more people are now buying houses, after only touring online, she said.
“A girl from Kansas relocating here as a teacher, and she's the one who had the Zoom inspection and she bought the house and hasn't even seen it yet,” DeSellier said.
As the state begins to reopen, she said this virtual strategy may still be the new normal moving forward.
“Actually I think a lot of stuff might change moving forward,” she said. “I think that having the walkthrough tour, maybe will eliminate some of our showings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.