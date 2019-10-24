MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There were some tense moments this morning in one Franklin County neighborhood.
Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellmann said that around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a Montague town official went to a Turnpike Road building to secure it after the resident passed away a few weeks ago.
Once inside the building, that official located a suspicious, realistic-looking device and immediately called the fire department.
Based on the appearance of the device, fire crews decided to evacuate some nearby homes from Walnut Street to Letourneau Way.
Zellmann noted that the device was "very realistic looking" that resembled dynamite wrapped with black tape, with wires and a battery hooked up to it.
The Mass. State Police bomb squad arrived on-scene to investigate and determined that the device was not real. State investigators took possession of the device, as well as some fireworks and ammunition.
The scene was cleared around 12:15 p.m.
