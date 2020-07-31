SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- August is National Wellness Month, which during the pandemic serves as a timely reminder to take care of your mental and physical health.
"Optimal health is golden this year," said OBGYN Doctor Jacqueline Walters.
Walters, one of the stars of Bravo’s ‘Married to Medicine’, is like all of us right now...trying to stay healthy, juggle a busy schedule, and do it in unprecedented times.
“Everybody is talking and asking questions about wellness," Walters explained.
She told Western Mass News your priority has to be you.
“People fail to take care of themselves, and in this current climate staying healthy is key," Walters noted.
The practicing doctor acknowledged that it’s easy to get overwhelmed and stressed, and offered up some tips to counter those emotions and stay on track.
“I do believe there are natural ways to handle this as I meditate," she said.
Rest, eat healthily, drink fluids, exercise, avoid junk food, fried food, and sugars.”
One food Walters said works wonders is raisins...
"They have a natural sweetness, no added sugar or juice. It's a better, sweet snack. Put in oatmeal on salads. This super-fruit has so many benefits to maintain a healthy lifestyle," Walters explained.
There are also products to promote a healthier lifestyle...like drinks designed to calm you down, probiotics to promote a healthy gut. Walters also has this recommendation, saying quote:
"If you want to prevent the spread of infection, that’s what we’re doing right now, everyone is sensitive to the spread of infection keep wearing a mask, hand sanitizer, but did you know sanitizing the nose is key?"
[No, no, had no clue. What’s the deal?]
“Nozin nasal sanitizer antiseptic, works as a hand sanitizer, but for your nose. Kills over 99.9 percent of germs, will help prevent infection for 12 plus hours," Walters explained.
